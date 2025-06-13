Iran prepared for years of war: Defense minister

Stating that targeting residential homes shows the depth of the Zionist regime's animalistic nature, Nasirzadeh stressed that the assassination and martyrdom of Iranian commanders will certainly not cause any disruption in the will and readiness of the armed forces to defend the country.

"The evils and crimes of the Zionist regime will undoubtedly shorten their evil and unfortunate life and strengthen the national determination and defensive and offensive power of the powerful Iran to collapse this evil regime."

"We are fully prepared and will support our operational forces in any way we can. We are ready for years of continued combat, and the armed forces are fully equipped."

"The Zionist criminals should definitely expect a crushing and regretful response from our armed forces."

