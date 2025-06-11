All US bases are within range of Iran missiles

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Iran’s Defense Minister reacted to threats posed the some countries against Iran incase of the failure of the talks.

"On behalf of the people of Iran and the armed forces, I say that, God willing, the talks will come to result , but if it does not come to an end and a conflict is imposed on us, the casualties of the other party will definitely much heavier than ours."

He also added, "In case of any conflict, US must leave region because all its bases are within to our range , and we will target all of them in the host countries regardless."

Elsewhere in his remarks he said that Iran successfully conducted a missile test last week featuring a two-ton warhead, hailing it as a major step forward in Iran’s defense capabilities.

Nasirzadeh said, “We have made very good progress in defense affairs. Our operational forces are fully equipped.”

“Our most recent achievement came last week when we successfully tested a missile carrying a two-ton warhead, with excellent results.”

The test is part of Iran’s broader efforts to enhance its military readiness and defense power amid ongoing regional tensions.

MNA/