US, Israel will be caught by ‘surprise’ if Iran attacked

“Iran is currently at its highest level of military readiness, and if the United States or the Zionist regime attempts any act of aggression, they will be caught by surprise,” the official, who did not wish to be named, told Press TV.

The security official downplayed recent US military repositioning in the region, calling it a defensive reaction to Iran’s warnings that it would target their regional interests and bases in case of any act of aggression in the country.

“What the Americans are doing is not a message of threat to Iran, but rather a reaction to Iran’s threats against their interests,” he said.

The remarks come as the United States begins a partial evacuation of its personnel from the West Asia region. On Wednesday, the US State Department ordered the departure of non-emergency staff from its embassy in Baghdad and authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents from bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

US President Donald Trump confirmed the move, saying, “They are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place. We’ve given notice to move out, and we’ll see what happens.”

US officials cited heightened tensions in the region and intelligence suggesting that Israel may be preparing a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, prompting fears of Iranian retaliation against American assets in the region.

The Iranian security official said the trove of secret Israeli documents Iran has recently obtained “has given Iran extensive intelligence superiority regarding the target bank of the United States and the Zionist regime.”

He pointed to recent advances in Iran’s military capabilities, including the successful test of a ballistic missile with a two-ton warhead, as announced by Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Nasirzadeh.

“Iran is now capable of catching its enemies by surprise by launching deadly preemptive strikes before any hostile movement on their part,” the official said.

The contradicting messages coming out of Washington indicated that they have no “practical initiative on the battlefield” and therefore have resorted to psychological warfare, he added.

On Sunday, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib of Iran confirmed that the materials, which include documents on Israel’s clandestine nuclear program and records of its nuclear plans and facilities, had been transferred under heavy secrecy to Iran and would be published soon.

In a statement on Monday, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said the country will hit Israel’s secret nuclear facilities if the regime carries out any act of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

The SNSC said the complex intelligence operation was part of Iran’s broader plan and covert acts to counter the enemies’ propaganda.

MNA/