Decisive military response forced Israel to seek ceasefire

In separate phone conversations with his Venezuelan and Armenian counterparts on Wednesday, Nasirzadeh expressed appreciation for the firm positions of the leaders and people of both countries in condemning the Israeli regime’s assault against Iran.

He said the Armed Forces were fully prepared to deliver a harsh response to any further reckless action by Israel or its Western backers.

The minister noted that the Israeli attack came during ongoing diplomatic talks with the United States and Europe, describing it as further proof of the collective West’s untrustworthiness.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López praised Iran’s culture of resistance and said the Iranian nation would not be harmed by the desperate attacks of the Israeli regime.

He said the free nations of the world, particularly in Latin America, stand with Iran in its fight against hegemonic powers.

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan also condemned the Tel Aviv regime’s act of aggression against Iran and expressed confidence that the Islamic Republic would emerge stronger from this event.

Israel attacked Iran in an unprovoked act of aggression on June 13, assassinating military commanders and nuclear scientists in targeted strikes, and killing civilians in air raids on residential areas. The U.S. also entered the war on its ninth day by bombing three major Iranian nuclear sites. Iran responded powerfully by striking targets in Israel and a U.S. airbase in Qatar.

