No contamination or radiation detected outside nuclear sites

Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesperson for the AEOI said Iran had anticipated such an attack on its nuclear sites and had taken measures to mitigate the impact in advance.

“None of the Atomic Energy Organization’s colleagues working at these nuclear sites were hurt. They were not hurt by any radiation contamination or atomic radiation,” he said in an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Pointing out that bombing of nuclear facilities is against international regulations, the official said that Islamic Republic has conveyed its strong protest to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the United Nations Security Council.

“Of course, we have suffered some losses, but this is not the first time that the industry has suffered. There have been cases in the past that we have immediately compensated for, given the power and capacities we have,” Kamalvandi said.

“Naturally, this industry must continue and its growth will not stop,” he added.

