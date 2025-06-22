  1. Politics
Jun 22, 2025, 10:38 PM

AEOI deputy chief:

No contamination or radiation detected outside nuclear sites

No contamination or radiation detected outside nuclear sites

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says Iran’s nuclear facilities are highly secure and that “no radiation contamination or nuclear radiation” has been detected outside nuclear sites that were struck by the US.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesperson for the AEOI said Iran had anticipated such an attack on its nuclear sites and had taken measures to mitigate the impact in advance.

“None of the Atomic Energy Organization’s colleagues working at these nuclear sites were hurt. They were not hurt by any radiation contamination or atomic radiation,” he said in an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Pointing out that bombing of nuclear facilities is against international regulations, the official said that Islamic Republic has conveyed its strong protest to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the United Nations Security Council.

“Of course, we have suffered some losses, but this is not the first time that the industry has suffered. There have been cases in the past that we have immediately compensated for, given the power and capacities we have,” Kamalvandi said.

“Naturally, this industry must continue and its growth will not stop,” he added.

MNA

News ID 233510
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News