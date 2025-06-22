AEOI issues statement after attack on Iran nuclear sites

Following the brutal attacks of the Zionist enemy over the past few days, at dawn today, the country's nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan were attacked by the enemies of Islamic Iran in a brutal act that contradicts international law, especially the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the statement reads.

"This action, contrary to international law, was unfortunately carried out in the shadow of indifference and even with the cooperation of the International Atomic Energy Agency."

It added that the American enemy, through the President of this country, has taken responsibility for the attack on the aforementioned sites, which are under the continuous supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, based on the Safeguards Agreement and the NPT Treaty.

"The international community is expected to condemn the lawlessness based on the rules of the jungle and support Iran in achieving its legitimate rights."

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran further assured the Iranian nation that despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the path of development of this national industry to be stopped.

"This organization has put the necessary measures, including legal action, on its agenda to defend the rights of the noble Iranian nation."

MNA/