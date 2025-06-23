Anti-war protesters rally in US cities after attacks on Iran

Following the US attack against Iran’s nuclear facilities, protesters in more than 10 US cities held a massive rally in a protest to the policies of US President Donald Trump.

People in the US cities of New York, Boston, Chicago, Washington and Los Angeles protested against US attack on Iran’s nuclear sites.

At least 200 protesters including American veterans denounced the US attack on Iran who were standing outside the gates of the White House.

The protest groups demanded “an immediate end to US and Israeli attacks on Iran and its sovereignty”.

Protesters in France, Pakistan, Greece and the Philippines condemned the US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

MNA