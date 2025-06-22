Iran calls for emergency UNSC meeting following US aggression

Iran’s UN envoy Saeed Iravani sent a letter to the UNSC, saying, “In the early morning hours of June 21, 2025 (local time), the United States, in full coordination with the Israeli regime, which was at the same time bombing Iranian civilians and critical infrastructure, carried out deliberate, pre-planned, and unprovoked airstrikes against three nuclear facilities and centers under the safeguards of the Islamic Republic of Iran at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan,” he wrote.

“Immediately thereafter, the president of the United States publicly took responsibility for these heinous attacks and the illegal use of force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, first on the social network ‘Truth Social’ and then at a press conference at the White House.”

He said the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest possible terms these unprovoked and premeditated acts of aggression, which follow the massive military attack that the Israeli regime carried out on June 13 against Iran’s peaceful nuclear sites and facilities.

He went on to say that in order to maintain international peace and security, the Islamic Republic of Iran urgently calls for an emergency meeting of the Security Council without any delay, in order to address the US’ blatant and illegal act of aggression, condemn it in the strongest possible terms, and take all necessary measures within the framework of the responsibilities assigned to the Council under the Charter of the United Nations.

Earlier, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) strongly condemned the joint US-Israeli military strikes on its nuclear sites, denouncing them as a clear violation of international law and a reckless provocation that will not go unanswered.

In a statement released following the US aggression against Iran’s nuclear infrastructures on Sunday, the AEOI revealed that the country’s peaceful nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan were targeted at dawn in a “barbaric and illegal act,” in flagrant breach of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

