Iran urges IAEA probe into US illegal action on its sites

The A.E.O.I. expressed strong objections to the blatant violation of international law, particularly the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (N.P.T.) and other mechanisms that prohibit even threats against nuclear facilities. The organization also criticized the director general’s inaction, urging him to condemn such violations of international regulations.

Furthermore, the A.E.O.I. addressed Grossi, stating that Iran has taken the necessary actions to defend its sovereignty and will pursue appropriate legal procedures regarding the inaction and complicity of the secretary general in this matter.

The Iranian organization also urged peace-loving states to act appropriately in this regard, especially concerning the N.P.T., to safeguard international law.

The full text of the statement is as follows:

Following numerous correspondences leading to letter No. 30/32 dated June 22, 2025 , regarding the repeated heinous aggression committed by the criminal Zionist regime against the peaceful nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite repeated reminders and warnings regarding your inactions, as well as the Board of Governors, which is unfortunately under the direction, influence, and support of E3, the United States and the Zionist regime, in continuation of the Zionist regime’s aggressions, this time the United States, today morning (Sunday 22 June 2025), violating international law, attacked brutally the Isfahan Nuclear Site, Natanz and Fordow enrichment plants which are under Agency’s continuous monitoring.

It should be noted that the president of the United States has formally assumed responsibility of these attacks. This is while the United States, a U.N.S.C. permanent member, has obviously breached the UN Charter. These armed attacks violate the Geneva Conventions and its Additional Protocols, the Statute of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (N.P.T.), the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreements (INFCIRC/214), the resolutions of the I.A.E.A. Board of Governors and General Conferences including the Decision adopted on 18 September 2009 during the eleventh plenary meeting (GC(53)/DEC/13), the IAEA Safety Standards and other international relevant instruments.

It is necessary to immediately put an end to this inaction, while condemning these violations of international law by the United States and the Zionist regime, fulfill your statutory duties. It is obvious that the Islamic Republic of Iran while taking the necessary measures to defend its sovereign rights, will pursue appropriate legal measures, especially against your own inaction and accomplice with these heinous crimes, through international relevant authorities.