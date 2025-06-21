  1. Politics
Eslami:

Why is IAEA silent about Israeli bombing of Iranian sites

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has deplored the International Atomic Energry Agency (IAEA) inaction towards Israeli bombardemnt of Iranian atomic facilities.

Speaking to journalist on Saturday, the top Iranian nuclear official said that "now that our nuclear facilties have been attacked, why the IAEA is keeping silence? Don't the Agency's Statute and rules ban such actions?"

"Mr. Director General, why did you serve the Zonist regime and foreign countries and with your false reports prepared the gorund for anti-Iranian actions?" the AEOI head added.

He pointed to the Zionist regime of Israel's attack on Khondab heavy water reactor in Arak and pointed out that the complex was only for health and medical purposes.

Eslami further pointed out that in his letter to Rafael Grossi comlaiing about the IAEA silence about the Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, notign that does not trust the Agency's inspections as they olnly serve the Zionist regime's interests.

