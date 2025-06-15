IRGC releases names of 7 Aerospace commanders martyred

In a statement on Sunday, the IRGC public relations released the names seven of the seven Aerospace commanders who bacame martyrs alongside their chief General Amir Ali Hajizadeh in Israeli terrist attack in Tehran in early hours of Friday. The names of the martyrs are as follows:

Mahmoud Bagheri, Davoud Sheikhian, Mohammad Bagher Taherpour, Mansour Safarpour, Masoud Tayeb, Khosrow Hassani, Javad Jursara, and Mohammad Aghajafari.

The IRGC offered condolences on their martyrdom, saying that their names will go down in history for their sacrifices in the defense of their homeland.

The statement also declared that the fake Zionist regime is doomed to failure and will face total destruction.

