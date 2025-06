Following the martyrdom of IRGC Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh in the Zionist Israeli regime's aggression on Friday, Ayatollah Khamenei issued a decree on Saturday to appoint IRGC Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi to command the Aerospace Force of IRGC.

Martyr Hajizadeh was one of the senior Iranian generals who was assassinated in the Israeli regime's terrorist aggression yesterday.

MNA