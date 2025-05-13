  1. Politics
IRGC Aerospace Force Cmdr.:

Foes incapable of damaging Iran’s offensive systems

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the commander of the IRGC Aerospace Forces, says that the Islamic Republic’s missile and drone capabilities remain fully intact and stronger than ever, despite enemy propaganda and threats.

According to Mehr News Agency, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Ebrahim Rezaei, announced that members of the commission met with Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force.

Rezaei stated that in the meeting, General Hajizadeh presented a report on the activities, plans, and strategies of the IRGC Aerospace Force, outlining the current regional security and military dynamics and enemy positions. He also detailed Iran’s defense capabilities, particularly in the missile and drone domains.

Referring to the "True Promise I and II" operations, Hajizadeh noted that "True Promise II" was the largest missile operation in the world to date, in which over 75% of the missiles hit their targets successfully. He emphasized that the Zionist enemy was unable to resist or neutralize the attack.

Rezaei added that Hajizadeh addressed recent threats made against Iran and asserted that these threats lack a real foundation. He stressed that enemy vulnerabilities have increased and that they are now incapable of damaging the offensive systems of the Islamic Republic.

In response to propaganda suggesting Iran has weakened, Hajizadeh said such claims are fabricated by Hebrew and Western media, reaffirming that Iran’s military power remains intact and has grown even stronger.

