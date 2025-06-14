Iran's op against Israel to continue as long as necessary

Speaking to state TV on Friday night, Brigadier General Ahmadi Vahidi, a top advisor to the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, said the Operation True Promise III has hit several Israeli targets in the occupied territories.

The Nevatim and Ovda airbases, in which the Israeli regime’s command and control center and electronic warfare center are located, have been targeted in Iran’s attack, the general noted, adding that those two bases were used as origins of aggression against Iran.

The other sites struck by the IRGC included Tel Nof airbase near Tel Aviv, the Zionist regime’s defense ministry, as well as its industrial and military centers in Tel Aviv, General Vahidi stated.

The operation planners had considered a total of over 150 targets, which were hit in multiple stages, he added.

The general said the Israeli regime made a grave miscalculation to attack Iran, warning that the Zionists should brace themselves for the its consequences.

During Operation True Promise III, hundreds of missiles were fired by Iran on Friday evening and successfully breached the Zionists’ much-touted multi-layered air defense system.

It came after the Israeli regime attacked a number of residential neighborhoods of Tehran and locations in other parts of Iran in the early hours of June 13.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Major General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and at least six Iranian nuclear scientists have been martyred in the strikes.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Zionist regime that it will receive a harsh punishment for the strike, saying, “With this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared for itself a bitter, painful fate, which it will definitely see.”

MNA/TSN

