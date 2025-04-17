Iran does not hesitate to defend its interests: IRGC general

Speaking in an interview with local Iranian media on Thursday, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh recalled the two retaliatory operations by IRGC and Iran's Army last year against the Zionist regime of Israel, saying that "Before True Promise I, the Zionist regime was begging Iran through Turkey and Egypt not to respond, and if it did, to respond mildly!"

"In one of their messages, they even asked us not to carry out the True Promise, saying that they would start negotiations about the Gaza situation," the senior IRGC general said.

"The United States, Britain, and France, who stood by Israel, were unable to prevent Iran from carrying out the attacks through sending letters and messages," he continued to note.

General Hajizadeh underscored that the True Promise operations displayed that "Iran does not hesitate to defend its interests and will respond decisively to any aggression."

The True Promise I operation came less than two weeks after a terrorist Israeli strike killed seven IRGC members at Iran’s consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus in April 2024.

In October 2024, Iran launched a second anti-Israel operation in retaliation for the regime’s assassination of resistance commanders which was dubbed True Promise II.

MNA/6438038