Iran slams Israeli aggression on Lebanon on eve of Eid

In a statement on Friday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei described the latest Israeli aggression “as a blatant act of aggression against Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

A series of Israeli strikes targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs on the eve of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, almost an hour after the Israeli army issued a forced evacuation order to residents in areas in south Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported.

The attack on Thursday is the fourth time Israel has bombed Beirut since a ceasefire with Hezbollah went into effect in November. It has carried out assassinations and announced strikes that it said targeted Hezbollah sites.

The Zionist regime claims that the sites that were hit were Hezbollah's facilities.

Following significant losses sustained over nearly 14 months of conflict and the failure to meet its objectives in the offensive against Lebanon, Israel was compelled to accept a ceasefire with Hezbollah. This ceasefire took effect on November 27, 2024.

Since the commencement of the agreement, the occupying forces have been launching assaults on Lebanon, including airstrikes throughout the Arab nation, breaching the ceasefire.

On January 27, Lebanon announced its decision to extend the ceasefire with Israel until February 18.

