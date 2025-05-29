Ties with Tajikistan top priority in Iran's foreign policy

The First Vice President of Iran, Mohammad Reza Aref, arrived in Tajikistan's capital, Dushanbe, on Thursday to participate in the "International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation in Dushanbe 2025."

Tajikistan is a friendly and co-lingual country of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and developing relations with this country is one of the top priorities of Iran's foreign policy relations, Aref told reporters before his departure.

During the trip to Tajikistan, new areas of cooperation will be explored, especially in the fields of economy, trade, science and technology, and tourism, he added.

"We hope to achieve good achievements and we will review the understandings and agreements signed between the two countries and work to resolve the problems with these agreements," he stressed.

The First Vice President will take part at the "International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation in Dushanbe 2025," to share the Iranian government's viewpoints on the matter with the participants.

According to the United Nations Website, the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan will convene an International Conference dedicated to the preservation of glaciers, in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, in 2025. The resolution that declared 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation and 21st of March as World Day for Glaciers starting in 2025, welcomed the Government of Tajikistan to host the International Conference dedicated to glaciers’ preservation in Tajikistan in 2025, which is set for 29 May - 1 June 2025, in Dushanbe.

