Iran, Tajikistan sign 4 MoUs in different fields

Four memoranda of understanding were signed during the visit of Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref to Tajikistan. The agreements were exchanged in the presence of the First Vice President of Iran and the Prime Minister of Tajikistan.

The four MoUs included a memorandum of understanding between Iran’s Ministry of Labor and the Tajikistan's institute of labor and employment studies, an MoU on the implementation of a plan to establish an Iran-Tajikistan technology center, an MoU between the railway authorities of Iran and Tajikistan to boost transportation cooperation, and an MoU on the settlement of financial claims between the Iranian company Farab and the Tajik Ministry of Energy.

MP/