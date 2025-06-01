Iran reacts to IAEA politically motivated report

Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy for Legal and International Affairs at Iran’s Foreign Ministry, has dismissed the latest report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as “political” and based on “fabricated information.”

He said the report, instead of highlighting Iran’s extensive cooperation with the Agency, focused on allegations dating back more than twenty years — issues that had already been closed.

According to Gharibabadi, the IAEA has acknowledged there is no evidence of deviation in Iran’s current nuclear activities. However, under pressure from certain countries seeking political leverage, the Agency has chosen to revive past claims.

He further criticized the IAEA for ignoring Iran’s broad cooperation and the comprehensive inspections carried out, asserting that all of Iran’s nuclear activities are peaceful and conducted under full international supervision.

