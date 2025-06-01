What is US proposal for Iran nuclear deal?

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

On Saturday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reported a one-day visit by the Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi to Tehran to present "the elements of the US proposal to Iran."

The top Iranian diplomat added that Iran will respond appropriately based on principles, national interests, and the rights of the Iranian people to the proposal.

The written US proposal is an attempt to resolve the issue that has log-jammed the talks: Iran's right to continue enriching uranium on its soil, Axios reported, citing US officials.

According to the report by Axios, one idea that was raised by Oman and adopted by the US calls for establishing a regional consortium that will enrich uranium for civilian nuclear purposes under monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency and the US, according to a US official and a source with knowledge of the issue.

One big question is where the consortium's uranium enrichment facilities would be located. The US wants them to be outside Iran, the source familiar said.

Another idea is for the US to recognize Iran's right to enrich uranium, while Iran fully suspends its uranium enrichment.

Iran has consistently said it won't sign any deal that does not allow enrichment, as it's the Iranian nation's absolute right.

The updated proposal was a result of the fifth round of negotiations between Iran and the US in Rome a week ago, sources say.

