US-Israeli aggression against Iran ‘historic test’ for UNSC

Kazem Gharibabadi, who is in New York to hold political consultations and participate in two high-level UN Security Council meetings on Monday, made the remarks during a briefing meeting with representatives from more than 110 UN member states, Press TV reported.

The Iranian diplomat detailed the scope of the military aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran's territorial sovereignty and territorial integrity, highlighting its severe implications for international peace and security.

He identified Israel as the primary source of regional insecurity and instability over the past eight decades, underscoring that the regime has conducted “more than 3,000 terrorist operations, displaced over seven million Palestinians, martyred hundreds of thousands, and detained more than one million Palestinians.'"

Highlighting the dangerous nature of Israel’s nuclear arsenal, he emphasized that the regime is “not party to any disarmament or non-proliferation treaties and maintains hundreds of nuclear warheads in its stockpiles.”

He underscored Iran’s peaceful nuclear program—constantly monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) —while exposing the hypocrisy of Israel, which for over 30 years has peddled lies to the world and the US about an Iranian nuclear bomb that has never existed.

“Where is this so-called bomb?” he challenged. “How absurd is it that a regime drenched in aggression, criminality, and brutality—armed to the teeth with every weapon of mass destruction—dares accuse a committed NPT member state?!’"

He noted widespread global condemnation of the US-Israeli aggression on Iran's nuclear facilities, while criticizing three European states, the UK, France, and Germany, as well as international bodies for their complicity.

MNA