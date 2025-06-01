US gives Iran updated nuclear deal offer

On Saturday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reported a one-day visit by the Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi to Tehran to present "the elements of the US proposal to Iran."

The top Iranian diplomat added that Iran will respond appropriately based on principles, national interests, and the rights of the Iranian people to the proposal.

The US and Iran have held five rounds of nuclear talks since April 12 and are expected to meet again for negotiations aimed at reaching a new agreement. The two countries have been at odds over the level of uranium enrichment.

