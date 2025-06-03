Iran warns against West's politicized measures in IAEA’s BoG

He warned that any politically-motivated move by some governments at the IAEA Board of Governors could pose serious problems for the full continuation of the path of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

In a post on his X account, Gharibabadi wrote, “Today, in separate meetings, I first explained the Islamic Republic of Iran's positions on the IAEA Director General Grossi’s report and the upcoming meeting of the IAEA’s Board of Governors, and answered their questions, first with the ambassadors of the 17 member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors, then with the ambassadors of Russia and China, and subsequently with the ambassadors of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.”

In these meetings, “I emphasized that Iran is a committed member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, implements the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, and cooperates extensively with the IAEA in implementing its obligations under this agreement.”

He further warned that any politically-motivated move by some governments on the Board of Governors regarding two unproven alleged issues dating back more than two decades could, despite Iran's principled policy, pose serious problems for the full continuation of the path of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

It is hoped that members of the Board of Governors of IAEA will adopt a constructive approach and oppose any political action that could disrupt the maintenance and expansion of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA, Iran’s deputy foreign minister underlined.

