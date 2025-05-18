Yemen strikes Ben Gurion Airport with missiles (+VIDEO)

Yemen’s Armed Forces have issued a statement announcing their latest military operation against the Israeli regime.

According to the statement, the missile unit of the Yemeni Armed Forces successfully targeted Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied city of Jaffa with two ballistic missiles. One was a Palestine-2 hypersonic missile, and the other was a Zolfaghar missile. Both struck their intended targets, according to the statement.

The statement emphasized that the operation caused widespread panic among millions of Israeli settlers, forcing them to flee to shelters and resulting in the suspension of all flights at Ben Gurion Airport.

The statement also noted that a Yemeni drone of the “Yafa” type targeted Ben Gurion Airport earlier in the morning.

Yemen’s Armed Forces reiterated their firm support for the oppressed people of Palestine.

MP/6470694