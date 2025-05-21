Security incident reported at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

According to Israeli media sources and eyewitnesses in the occupied territories, an apparent security incident occurred yesterday at the entrance hall of Ben Gurion Airport, leading to its closure.

The report states that airport authorities shut down the section out of fear of a security threat, causing long queues.

Authorities did not clarify the nature of the security incident, but access to the terminal was suspended, and no one was allowed to enter or exit the area.

Notably, Ben Gurion Airport has previously been identified as a primary target of Yemeni Armed Forces’ missile operations.

