Yemeni Armed Forces announce naval blockade on Haifa Port

Yemen’s armed forces announced that, under the directives of their leader and by reliance on divine support, they have begun implementing a naval blockade on Haifa Port.

In a statement issued by the forces, they declared, “This measure is a response to the intensifying brutal attacks by the Zionist regime and the ongoing blockade and starvation policies against the people of Gaza.”

The statement further warned that Haifa Port has now been officially added to Yemen’s list of military targets. All companies whose vessels are currently docked in Haifa or en route to the port have been urged to take these warnings seriously and act accordingly.

The Yemeni armed forces emphasized that they will not hesitate to take any further action in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their noble resistance.

The statement concludes by stating that all actions and decisions related to the Zionist regime will be halted if the aggression against Gaza is completely stopped and the siege of the region is lifted.

