Israeli regime needs to await escalation in summer

Following the renewed Israeli aggression on Sanaa Airport, Mahdi Al-Mashat, the President of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, visited the airport to inspect the extent of the damage to the site.

He warned the Israeli regime that "We will never retreat, we will never surrender, and our will is invincible."

Al-Mashat noted that the Israeli aggression on Sanaa Airport proves that the Yemeni missile attacks have been painful for this regime.

He stressed that Yemen will never abandon its decision to support the people of Gaza until the Israeli aggression stops its Gaza genocide and the siege on the enclave is lifted.

Al-Mashat said that "No matter how large-scale the Israeli aggression is, it will not stop us, but instead it will lead us to increase and intensify operations in solidarity with Gaza."

The president of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council noted that the Sanaa Airport will soon resume operations after repairing the damages.

Addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Al-Mashat emphasized that he will never be able to protect the Zionists against Yemeni missiles.

He said Yemen will never back down from its stance in support of Palestine, adding that the Zionists should wait for "a hot summer," an escalated attacks in summer.

Referring to the capabilities of Yemen's air defense, especially in confronting the American F-35 fighter jets, Al-Mashat said, "We urge travelers around the world to be wary of boarding planes flying to Ben Gurion Airport, because this airport will not be safe."

