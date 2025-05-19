Pezeshkian hopes Iran-US talks lead to fair deal

The president made the remarks in Tehran on Sunday as he met with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi. The top diplomat of Oman is in Iran to attend the two-day Tehran Dialogue Forum 2025 that kicked off earlier in the day, bringing together senior officials and diplomats from 53 countries as well as the United Nations.

President Pezeshkian praised bilateral relations between Iran and Oman, and also hailed Muscat for its benevolent, committed, and constructive role in hosting the indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

“We hope that through the sincere and genuine efforts and intentions of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, these talks will lead to a just agreement that ensures lasting peace and stability in the region,” said Pezeshkian.

He said that Iran is ready to expand cooperation with Islamic countries, especially the “brotherly and friendly country of Oman,” in all fields, including trade, politics, economy, science, and technology. Pezeshkian also said that his upcoming trip to Oman will serve as a turning point in deepening relations between the two sides.

Further in his remarks, President Pezeshkian emphasized the need for more convergence among Islamic countries, saying that the more these countries are close to each other and enhance their cooperation, the more ill-wishers of the Islamic world will get disappointed with creating division and disputes among Islamic nations.

Pezeshkian expressed hope that West Asian countries, through cooperation and enhancing synergy, can build a region where people live in prosperity and justice.

Oman’s foreign minister, on his part, conveyed to Pezeshkian warm greetings from Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi referred to Pezeshkian’s speech at the Tehran Dialogue Forum, praising his valuable and wise remarks about Iran, neighboring countries, the Islamic world as well as constructive interaction with the global community, emphasizing that Oman completely supports that attitude.

He also said that the excellent ties between Iran and Oman are a clear example of relations based on sincerity, cooperation and brotherhood, expressing hope that these ties serve as an inspiring model for other countries.

MP/President.ir