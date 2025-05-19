Agreement with US within reach if Washington stops bullying

During a meeting with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum 2025 on Sunday, President Pezeshkian emphasized that the Islamic Republic will never yield to pressure.

During the meeting, the Iranian president expressed hope that agreements between Tehran and Doha will be implemented swiftly, benefiting both nations.

He further noted that the execution of joint projects and the enhancement of bilateral cooperation would undoubtedly lead to positive developments in the region.

The Qatari official, for his part, conveyed warm greetings from Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to President Pezeshkian, expressing optimism that the president’s wise approach would foster security and stability in the region.

The prime minister affirmed Qatar's longstanding support for Iran’s rights, rooted in their shared religious bonds.

He also highlighted that, based on past experiences, pressure and coercion have proven ineffective in dealings with Iran, while dialogue and mutual understanding have been successful.

He wished for Iran's success in the political arena.

