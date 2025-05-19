Shanghai financial institution vital for SCO members' plans

During a meeting with SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming on the sidelines of the Tehran Dialogue Forum 2025 on Sunday, President Pezeshkian stated that such a mechanism would effectively support the advancement of joint programs among member countries, providing a vital platform for meaningful political, economic, cultural, and scientific interactions.

Pezeshkian described China's rotational presidency of the SCO as a valuable opportunity to make strategic decisions aimed at fulfilling the organization's true objectives. He underscored the importance of transforming the current ceremonial structure into a more operational and practical institution.

Additionally, Pezeshkian viewed the expansion of the SCO's membership as a crucial step toward realizing its goals. He noted that this process would not only enhance the organization’s role but also help counter the US unilateral policies.

In this meeting, Zhang Ming welcomed Iran’s membership in the SCO, describing it as a significant milestone that has been positively received by all member countries. He highlighted that since Iran's accession, the Islamic Republic has offered valuable and constructive proposals.

The secretary-general also stressed that increasing the organization’s efficiency for all members is a primary goal. He clarified that cooperation agreements and documents within the SCO require the design and implementation of operational programs. To achieve this, officials are working to modernize the organization's structures and have established regular and constructive interactions with Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MP/President.ir