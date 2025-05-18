Iran leading country helped fighting against ISIL: Barzani

Speaking at the 4th Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF), held at the venue of the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran was the first country that rolled up its sleeves vehemently in eradicating the ISIL terrorist group.

He added that after the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Erbil of Iraq, “We are witnessing the expansion and development of bilateral relations at all levels.”

An expert-level meeting is scheduled to be held in Iran’s Kordestan province, Sanandaj, in the very near future, he added.

Barzani arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran late on Saturday to attend the 4th Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF).

The Iranian Foreign Ministry is hosting the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF) with the participation of 200 delegations, including senior officials from 53 countries.

