Iraqi Kurdistan not to become 'source of threat' to Iran

Barzani made the remarks during a speech at the Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF), held at the venue of the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital, Tehran, on Sunday, Press TV reported.

“One of our key principles is not to allow the Kurdistan Region to become a base for threatening our neighbors, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

“Yesterday, we also had a meeting in Tehran, and everyone acknowledged that we have taken good steps in the field of security. The territory of the Kurdistan Region has not been and will not be a source of danger for the Islamic Republic,” Barzani added.

He pointed out that Iran was one of the first countries that helped Iraq in the war against the Daesh terrorist group, stressing that “we have clearly stated that the relations between Iran and the Kurdistan Region are good relations.”

Barzani further noted that after the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Erbil of Iraq, “We are witnessing the expansion and development of bilateral relations at all levels.”

He also said an expert-level meeting is scheduled to be held in the northwestern Iranian city of Sanandaj in the near future.

Iran and Iraq signed a security agreement in March 2023 in Baghdad, encompassing coordination in protecting the shared border.

The security agreement entails the complete disarmament and relocation of anti-Iran terrorist groups operating in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

