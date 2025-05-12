Barzani says he welcomes PKK dissolution

Iraqi Kurdistan Region head Nechirvan Barzani welcomed the PKK’s decision to disband and end its armed struggle against Turkey on Monday, calling it a “decisive step that opens a new chapter in the region.”

According to local media in Iraqi Kurdistan Region, in a statement by the Iraqi Kurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani said the step “demonstrates political maturity and paves the way for genuine dialogue that strengthens coexistence and stability in Turkey and throughout the region.”

He also expressed Erbil’s support and assistance for the peace process, which he called a “historic opportunity,” while thanking Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his efforts.

“Now is the time, and everyone is watching for this important step to be met with other positive and necessary steps from all relevant parties. This creates a proper and suitable foundation and becomes the basis for a permanent and comprehensive peace that ends decades of violence, pain, and suffering, and leads the region toward new horizons of progress,” Barzani said.

