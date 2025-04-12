Iran dep. FM meets KRG pres. to discuss bilateral ties

Saeed Khatibzadeh, who has traveled to Turkey to take part in the Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, met and held talks with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Nechirvan Barzani.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on mutual relations, important regional and international developments, and relevant issues.

The Fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum kicked off on Friday in Antalya, Turkey, with the participation of senior diplomatic officials and political scholars from all over the world.

