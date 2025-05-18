Palestinian issue has always enjoyed paramount importance

Speaking at the 4th Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF), he thanked Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi for inviting him to participate in the 4th Tehran Dialogue Forum.

Over the past few decades, the Tehran Dialogue Forum has burden the responsibility of investigating the pressing issues of international relations and has gained a special standing and prestige among senior government officials, politicians, scholars, and experts in international affairs.

"Today, we are witnessing unprecedented developments in international affairs. Rapid trends and serious problems in ensuring peace and stability in various regions of the world have forced the international community to pay more attention to these pressing issues of the day through constructive discourse and dialogue.”

The situation of the Palestinian people is catastrophic, he said, adding that Palestine has been turned into a place of mourning and devastation.

Tajikistan strongly condemns the killing of innocent people and calls on the international bodies to provide humanitarian assistance to the innocent Palestinians in Gaza, Muhriddin added.

The current situation in the West Asian region, including Palestine, has always been of paramount importance, the Tajik foreign minister emphasized.

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin arrived in Iran on Friday to attend the 4th Tehran Dialogue Forum (TDF 2025).

The first and second rounds of the Tehran Dialogue Forum were held in 2019 and 2020. The two rounds constituted an important platform of interaction and communication among political officials and thinkers in the field of international and regional studies, as well as discussions on West Asia in particular.

MA/6471220