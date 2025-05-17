  1. World
Arab Summit in Baghdad calls for urgent aid delivery to Gaza

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – The 34th Arab League Summit called on Saturday for the “urgent and unhindered” delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and condemned Israel's ongoing attacks in Syria.

"We urge the international community, especially influential nations, to fulfill their moral and legal responsibilities by exerting pressure to end the bloodshed and to ensure the unhindered delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to all affected areas in Gaza," the summit's final statement read, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. 

The Arab leaders further condemned “the ongoing Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, violations of its sovereignty, and attempts to undermine and destroy its national capabilities. We call upon the international community and the UN Security Council to apply pressure to halt these attacks and to respect the sovereignty of nations.”

In their final communique, the participants also condemned the “Zionist aggression against Syria.”

The 34th Arab League Summit began in Baghdad on Saturday, with Israel’s war on Gaza dominating the talks besides other regional issues. It is Iraq's fourth summit and first since 2012.

