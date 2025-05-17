34th Arab League Summit kicks off in Baghdad

The summit began with a speech by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, as Manama held the presidency of the 33rd Arab League Summit.

Zayani emphasized Bahrain’s commitment to the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and to upholding ceasefire agreements, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at the opening session, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid condemned “the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza.”

"We reaffirm our firm stance rejecting all attempts to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip under any pretext or circumstances," the president said.

Rashid also emphasized the importance of collective security across the Arab world, saying: “Our shared Arab security cannot be fragmented,” and called on Arab countries to work together to safeguard it.

Among the most prominent leaders attending the summit are the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Jordanian Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan is attending on behalf of King Abdullah, while Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is representing President Joseph Aoun.

Also present at the summit are UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as a guest of honor, and representatives from several international and regional organizations.

*Arab foreign ministers approved on Thursday the summit’s agenda, which includes five key issues and five initiatives with the Palestinian cause topping the list.

The summit is also expected to tackle conflicts in Yemen, Sudan, Syria, Libya, and the ongoing negotiations over nuclear deal between Iran and the US.

