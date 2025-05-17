  1. Politics
May 17, 2025, 8:46 PM

Spanish PM urges pressure on Israel to halt massacre in Gaza

Spanish PM urges pressure on Israel to halt massacre in Gaza

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called on Saturday for pressure to stop Israel’s “massacre in Gaza” and said Madrid plans a UN resolution requesting a world court ruling on aid aid access to the Palestinian territory.

Speaking in Arab League Summit in Baghdad on Saturday, the prime minister said that Israeli regime is massacring Palestinians in Gaza and violating the “principle of humanity.”

“The extremely grave humanitarian crisis Gaza has endured since October 2023 has caused more than 50,000 dead, 100,000 wounded and two million displaced,” said Sánchez, who has sharply criticized the Israeli offensive, Al Arabiya News reported. 

World leaders should “intensify our pressure on Israel to halt the massacre in Gaza, particularly through the channels afforded to us by international law,” he said.

The Spanish prime minister said that his country will “submit to the United Nations General Assembly a proposal to ask the International Court of Justice to rule on Israel’s compliance with its international obligations on humanitarian aid access to Gaza,” under a complete aid blockade since March 2.

MA/PR

News ID 231934
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News