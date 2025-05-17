Spanish PM urges pressure on Israel to halt massacre in Gaza

Speaking in Arab League Summit in Baghdad on Saturday, the prime minister said that Israeli regime is massacring Palestinians in Gaza and violating the “principle of humanity.”

“The extremely grave humanitarian crisis Gaza has endured since October 2023 has caused more than 50,000 dead, 100,000 wounded and two million displaced,” said Sánchez, who has sharply criticized the Israeli offensive, Al Arabiya News reported.

World leaders should “intensify our pressure on Israel to halt the massacre in Gaza, particularly through the channels afforded to us by international law,” he said.

The Spanish prime minister said that his country will “submit to the United Nations General Assembly a proposal to ask the International Court of Justice to rule on Israel’s compliance with its international obligations on humanitarian aid access to Gaza,” under a complete aid blockade since March 2.

MA/PR