May 18, 2025, 6:49 AM

Powerful explosion rocks northwest Syria

TEHRAN, May 18 (MNA) – Local sources reported a powerful explosion in northwestern Syria early on Sunday.

Almayadeen, quoting local sources in Syria, reported that the explosion occurred in the Baniyas region, located in Tartus province.

There were no immediate reports of possible casualties. The cause of the blast remains unknown.

