OIC sec. gen. emphasizes significance of Palestinian cause

Addressing the 34th Arab League Summit which was kicked off in Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Saturday, Hissein Brahim Taha stressed the member states of the organization to take immediate measures to stop the genocidal war of Israeli regime against Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

Relations between Arab countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation reflect the deep bonds established among them, he underlined.

He called the Palestinian cause an essential issue for the Islamic world and said that the issue of Palestine is put on the agenda of activities of the organization.

The OIC secretary general stressed the need to strengthen the strategic partnership between the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League.

