Gaza genocide at level of ugliness unparalleled in conflicts

As Iraq hosts an Arab League summit, al-Sudani stated that the country will provide $40m for the reconstruction of Gaza and Lebanon.

Iraq backs the creation of an “Arab fund to support reconstruction efforts” after crises in the region, al-Sudani told the summit, according to Al Jazeera.

Iraq will contribute “$20 million to the reconstruction of Gaza and $20 million for the reconstruction of Lebanon”, he said.

“[Iraq’s] vision for ending crises and conflicts in the region stems from the Palestinian people achieving their full right to a free and dignified life on their land,” he said.

Al-Sudani added, “This genocide has reached a level of ugliness unparalleled in all conflicts in history.”

Rejecting “the forced displacement of Palestinians”, he called for an end to “the massacres in Gaza, the attacks on the West Bank and the occupied territories”.

“We have called, and continue to call, for serious and responsible Arab action to save Gaza and reactivate the UNRWA,” he added.

MNA