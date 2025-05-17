Hamas calls on Arab League summit to stop genocide in Gaza

In a statement coinciding with the 34th Arab League summit convening in Iraq, the Palestinian movement called on neighbouring countries to "stop the genocide in Gaza and impose urgent sanctions on the fascist occupation".

"What is happening is a full-blown genocide being perpetrated before the eyes of a world that stands helpless, while more than two and a half million people are being slaughtered in the besieged Strip," the statement added.

The 34th Arab League Summit began on Saturday in Baghdad, with Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza dominating the talks besides other regional issues. It is Iraq's fourth summit and first since 2012.

The summit began with a speech by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, as Manama held the presidency of the 33rd Arab League Summit.

Zayani emphasized Bahrain’s commitment to the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and to upholding ceasefire agreements, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at the opening session, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid condemned “the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza.”

"We reaffirm our firm stance rejecting all attempts to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip under any pretext or circumstances," the president said.

Rashid also emphasized the importance of collective security across the Arab world, saying: “Our shared Arab security cannot be fragmented,” and called on Arab countries to work together to safeguard it.

Among the most prominent leaders attending the summit are the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Jordanian Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan is attending on behalf of King Abdullah, while Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is representing President Joseph Aoun.

Also present at the summit are UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as a guest of honor, and representatives from several international and regional organizations.

MNA/