Israel kills hundreds in 'initial stages' of its new Gaza op.

Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip intensify, killing some 150 people over the latest 24-hour reporting period, according to the Health Ministry in the besieged and bombarded territory, Al Jazeera reported.

The Health Ministry in the besieged and bombarded territory says the bodies of 153 people killed in Israeli attacks arrived at hospitals across Gaza in the past 24 hours.

This includes seven recovered from under the rubble following strikes in previous days, a statement on Telegram added.

Another 459 injuries were registered over the last 24-hour reporting period, the ministry said.

The figures bring the number of people killed in Gaza since the start of the war to 53,272, with 120,673 others wounded, according to the ministry.

MNA