RSF attacks kill civilians, shut down hospitals in Sudan

The administration of Al-Daman Hospital, which was hit by the shelling, announced it was suspending operations "until further notice," while doctors are working to contain a cholera outbreak in Sudan's capital, Khartoum.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed alarm over the attack, calling for an immediate end to assaults on health facilities and urging the protection of all medical infrastructure and workers.

A cholera outbreak is spreading rapidly in Khartoum as doctors struggle to treat patients amid severe supply shortages, a collapse of the health sector, and the accelerating spread of the disease.

Dr. Hamad Adel from Doctors Without Borders told AFP from Bashair Hospital, "We're using every available means to contain the spread and treat infected patients."

Meanwhile, the International Rescue Committee's Sudan director, Atezaz Yousuf, warned that the country is on the brink of a comprehensive public health catastrophe, as the UN World Food Programme announced that one of its facilities had been hit and severely damaged by repeated shelling from the Rapid Support Forces.

Territorial Clash

The war between General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, which erupted in April 2023, has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands and forced 13 million people to flee their homes.

The United Nations has described the conflict as the world's largest crisis in terms of both hunger and displacement.

As the fighting drags on, Sudan has effectively become divided. The military controls much of the country's center, north, and east, while RSF forces dominate Darfur and several areas in the south.

Following the loss of Khartoum in March, the RSF has relied on a combination of drone strikes and offensives in the southern regions to regain lost ground.

In May 29, the paramilitary group also claimed to have recaptured Dibeibat, a town in South Kordofan about 100 kilometers south of El-Obeid. Like Al-Khoei, the army had taken it back earlier this month.

Parts of South Kordofan are controlled by a faction of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, which has aligned itself with the RSF.

MNA