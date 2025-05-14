US president's remarks cannot frustrate Iranians: Gen. Salami

Addressing a gathering on Wednesday, the IRGC chief commander said that Donald Trump's recent comments on Iran sought to frustrate the Iranian nation, making them lost trust in their Islamic Establishment.

"The remark by the US President do not create disappointment in a nation like Iran," General Salami said in apparent reference to yesterday's remarks by the US president on a visit to Saudi Arabia.

He noted that the Iranian nation is a resistant nation that will not be affected by the remarks by the US president.

The IRGC commander added that the Iranian nation has overcome difficult situations before, stressing that all the problems in the country can be resolved by relying on internal sources.

He addressed the US president and said that the Iranian nation will remain loyal to the Islamic Establishment; thus, his attempts will get nowhere.

MNA