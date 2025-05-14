Araghchi slams Trump's anti-Iran remarks as 'deceptive'

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning, Araghchi reacted to the recent remarks by the US President Donald Trump, who falsely accused Iran of supporting insecurity in the region.

“I heard the US president’s remarks last night. Unfortunately, a deceitful narrative was presented. It is the United States, through its sanctions over the past forty-plus years, and with its military and non-military pressures and threats, that has obstructed the progress of the Iranian nation. "

"The one truly responsible for Iran’s economic hardships is America and its hegemonic policies that have been imposed on our people.”

“The fact that the US turns a blind eye to Israel’s threats and all the crimes committed by Israel in the region, while trying to portray Iran as a threat, is pure deception. It is a deliberate attempt to distort the reality of who the true aggressor is.”

MP/