Trump urges Syria’s interim ruler to sign Abraham Accords

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged Syria’s self-proclaimed president Abu Mohammad Al Jolani also known as Ahmed al-Sharaa to join the Abraham Accords normalizing relations with Israel, the White House said, as the two met in Riyadh, AFP reported.

Trump also asked Sharaa to deport Palestinian fighters and tell foreign terrorists to leave the country, as well as to take control of camps for captured ISIL fighters, currently run by Kurdish-led SDF forces.

The meeting in Saudi Arabia came after Trump’s announcement that he would lift sanctions on Syria and move to restore ties with its new regime — a move that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it was reported on Wednesday, had requested Trump not make, when the premier was in Washington last month, the Times added.

According to AFP, new Syrian regime’s foreign ministry hailed the longer-than-expected half-hour meeting as “historic,” but did not mention the Abraham Accords. Syrian state media also did not mention normalization.

The meeting came amid Trump’s four-day Mideast trip, which was also set to include stops in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, but not Palestinian territories under occupation of the Israeli regime.

