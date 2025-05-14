Macron slams Netanyahu's Gaza policy as 'shameful'

"What the government of Benjamin Netanyahu is doing is unacceptable... There is no water, no medicine, the wounded cannot get out, the doctors cannot get in. What he is doing is shameful," Macron told TF1 television.

"We need the United States. President (Donald) Trump has the levers. I have had tough words with Prime Minister Netanyahu. I got angry, but they (Israel) don't depend on us, they depend on American weapons," he added.

Macron emphasised that he himself had visited the border between Egypt and Gaza earlier this year where he saw that "all the aid that France and other countries deliver" is "blocked by the Israelis."

"This is an unacceptable humanitarian tragedy," he said, adding that "it is not up to a president of the republic to say 'this is a genocide' but rather to historians."

