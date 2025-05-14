Yemen conducts hypersonic missile attack on Israel

According to Al Masirah, Yemen’s Ansarullah movement issued a statement claiming responsibility for a missile attack on Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied Palestine.

The statement declared that a successful military operation had been carried out using a hypersonic ballistic missile that reached its target.

It added that the attack caused millions of Zionists to flee to shelters and temporarily halted airport operations for nearly an hour.

Ansarullah also warned international airlines that have not yet suspended flights to the occupied territories.

The statement concluded by asserting that the people of Yemen will not leave the Palestinian nation alone, calling on all free nations to fulfill their moral, religious, and humanitarian duties toward the oppressed people of Palestine.

