Official reveals new details about Iran-US nuclear talks

Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, stated that the country has not yet entered into detailed discussions regarding the level and capacity of uranium enrichment.

“As a framework, we’ve indicated that for a limited period, we can consider certain restrictions related to enrichment levels, capacity, and similar nuclear matters, as part of confidence-building measures,” he explained.

He emphasized that Iran’s readiness to adopt such measures would be in exchange for the lifting of sanctions. “These steps are not unilateral,” he added, “but rather part of mutual actions to demonstrate that our nuclear program is entirely peaceful.”

Takht-Ravanchi also dismissed recent speculation about a potential 25-year limitation, saying, “None of these assumptions — whether about time or enrichment percentage — are confirmed."

MP/Alalam channel